NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.79.

NXPI opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

