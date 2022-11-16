Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OVLY opened at $19.94 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $164.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

