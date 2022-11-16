Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $2.45

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.45, but opened at 2.17. Oatly Group shares last traded at 1.98, with a volume of 44,326 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.29.
Oatly Group Trading Down 4.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.