Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $2.45

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.45, but opened at 2.17. Oatly Group shares last traded at 1.98, with a volume of 44,326 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.29.

Oatly Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

About Oatly Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 273,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,780 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,929,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 137,790 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

