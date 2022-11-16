OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.79. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.