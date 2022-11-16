Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,137 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts have commented on RVLV shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

