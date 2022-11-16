Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 243 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $366.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.