Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 426,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.98.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

