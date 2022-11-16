Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.26. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

