Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

SIX opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.20.

SIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,935,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,254,175 shares of company stock worth $29,348,399. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

