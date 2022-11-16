Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

New York Times Stock Up 1.7 %

New York Times Announces Dividend

NYSE:NYT opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

New York Times Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.