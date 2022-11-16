Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.