Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,490,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,122,861 shares of company stock valued at $43,197,254. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

