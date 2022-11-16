Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $727,000 Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 605.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $201.67 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $214.00. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.75.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,516. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

