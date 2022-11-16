Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.3% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,678.00, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

