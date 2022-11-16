Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after buying an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after buying an additional 2,303,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 551,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

LZ opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

