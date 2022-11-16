Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.0 %

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

