Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 453.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $182.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average of $258.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $550,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,967,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.37.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

