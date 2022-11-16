Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,394 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.6% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $4,380,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $210.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $300.23.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,177 shares of company stock worth $11,109,378 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

