Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

NYSE:KWR opened at $189.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average of $158.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.33. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.