Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.4 %

WTRG stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

