Oppenheimer Cuts Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target to $15.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 130,076 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

