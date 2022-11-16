Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

