Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Cowen

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ OM opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. Outset Medical has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,131 shares of company stock worth $901,968. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

