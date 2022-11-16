Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEAR. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.
Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.
Insider Activity at Pear Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Pear Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pear Therapeutics
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pear Therapeutics (PEAR)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.