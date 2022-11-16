Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $989.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $989.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 850 ($9.99) to GBX 900 ($10.58) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.46) to GBX 998 ($11.73) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.58) to GBX 1,140 ($13.40) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.69) to GBX 1,060 ($12.46) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 840 ($9.87) to GBX 910 ($10.69) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pearson by 5.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Pearson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 158,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 496,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

