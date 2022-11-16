Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Price Performance
Performant Financial stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of -0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Financial
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

