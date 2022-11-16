Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires Shares of 769,477 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 769,477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,899,000. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.88% of KB Home as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $7,401,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.