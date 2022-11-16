Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 53,820 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.06% of Stellantis worth $23,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 139,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.65) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

