Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

