Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 36,472 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $20,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 620.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.