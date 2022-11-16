Pictet Asset Management SA Has $19.78 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $229.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.96. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

