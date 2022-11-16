Pictet Asset Management SA Has $21.16 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $353.68 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $215.27 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.73.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

