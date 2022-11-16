Pictet Asset Management SA Has $22.07 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $123.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

