Pictet Asset Management SA Has $23.78 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,345 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $23,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $229,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TRP opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.