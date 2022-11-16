Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 10,172 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $22,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

