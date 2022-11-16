Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,804 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,045 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 42.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,756 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 248.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $176.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average is $201.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

