Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,130 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $22,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in AMETEK by 64.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 20.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AME opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.