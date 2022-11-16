Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 48,422 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,422 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.60% of Wix.com worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Wix.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 444,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,917 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Wix.com by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,991 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Wix.com by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $5,954,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.89. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $197.93.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

