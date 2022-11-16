Piper Sandler Lowers Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target to $2.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on ARAV. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Aravive Price Performance
Shares of ARAV opened at $1.57 on Friday. Aravive has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aravive Company Profile
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aravive (ARAV)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.