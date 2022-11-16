Piper Sandler Lowers Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target to $2.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARAV. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of ARAV opened at $1.57 on Friday. Aravive has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

