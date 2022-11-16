Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Nasdaq worth $58,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 92.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 16.4% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $268,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.