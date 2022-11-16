Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 52,839 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,839 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $64,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,096,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock worth $195,303,719. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

