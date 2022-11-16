Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,595 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.20% of Rush Enterprises worth $58,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

