Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $58.33 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Newmont worth $58,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Newmont Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

