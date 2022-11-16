Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,153,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,869 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $63,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,079 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,737,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank Company Profile

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.