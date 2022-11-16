Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,608 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,608 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of NiSource worth $56,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 428.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

