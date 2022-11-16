PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 34,733 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $5.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

PropertyGuru Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC increased its stake in PropertyGuru by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 288,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

