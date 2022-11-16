Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $56.89

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.89, but opened at $54.80. Prothena shares last traded at $55.52, with a volume of 1,980 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Prothena Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91.

In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $96,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,631 shares of company stock worth $9,012,364. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 7,675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 345,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,799,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after buying an additional 249,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

