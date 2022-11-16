Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Up 4.2%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 3,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 976,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,113 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 424,311 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 205,464 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

