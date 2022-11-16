PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $49.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 808,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,666 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

