PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
